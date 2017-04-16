BASEBALL

ALTON 6-5, McCLUER NORTH 3-8: Alton traveled to north St. Louis County for a doubleheader with McCluer North Saturday, with the Redbirds splitting the twin bill, winning the opener 6-3 but dropping the nightcap to the Stars 8-5; the Redbirds are 11-6 on the year with the split.

In the opener, Alton took the lead after spotting the Stars a 3-0 lead through two with a five-run third, adding a run in the seventh for the win. Caden Akal was 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for AHS, with Robby Taul and Mikey Hampton both adding RBIs and runs scored; Steven Pattan was 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Tyler Moxey 1-for-3 with a run scored and Charlie Erler had a run scored as well.

Erler went 6.1 innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on three hits while fanning seven; Pattan had a strikeout as well and Shane Turner also appeared on the mound.

In the nightcap, Alton came back from 5-1 down to forge a 5-5 tie but the Stars scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to get the split. Pattan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Redbirds; Taul was 1-for-3 with a a run scored, Akal 2-for-3 with two Rbis and a run scored and Hampton 1-for-3 with a run scored. Pattan took the loss, giving up three earned runs on a hit while striking out one in an inning pitched.

Alton heads to East St. Louis for a Southwestern Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then meets Mount Zion at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Busch Stadium as a curtain-raiser for the Cardinals' game against Pittsburgh.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, COLLINSVILLE 1: Marquette Catholic got three in the fifth and one in the sixth to defeat Collinsville 4-1 at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Saturday; the Explorers went to 10-6 on the year, while the Kahoks fell to 7-11.

Konnor Morrisey led MCHS with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a run scored, with Zach Weinman going 2-for-4 with a run scored, Liam Maher 1-for-2 with a run scored, Mike Neel 1-for-3 with a RBI and Brady McAfee a run scored. Neel went six innings for the win, striking out five. Marquette is at Litchfield for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game against the Purple Panthers, then visit Hillsboro for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game with the Hilltoppers.

FREEBURG 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5; PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13, GREENVILLE 3: Piasa Southwestern split a pair of games in Greenville Saturday, falling 12-5 to Freeburg and defeating the host Comets 13-3 to go to 8-7 on the season.

Against the Midgets, Ben Lowis was 3-for-3 for Southwestern while Brock Seymour was 2-for-3, Collin Baumgartner 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Eddie Bolin 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Dalton Cummings 1-for-3 with a RBI, Luke Golike 1-for-1 with a double and RBI and Jack Little 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Bolin went two innings to take the loss, striking out none.

Against the Comets, the Birds got out to a 7-2 lead through three and added four more runs in the seventh to seal the win. Bolin was 3-for-5 for Southwestern with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored; Baumgartner was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Troy Evans 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Ryne Hanslow 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Lowis 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Little 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored. Hanslow got the win, going the distance and striking our three.

Metro East Lutheran comes to Brighton for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game against Piasa, then Hillsboro comes calling for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12-22, ROXANA 7-4 (SECOND GAME 4.5 INNINGS): Long-time backyard rivals Civic Memorial and Roxana got together for a doubleheader at Bethalto Sports Complex Saturday, with the Eagles sweeping the Shells 12-7 and 22-4 in four-and-a-half innings to send CM to a 14-5 mark for the year, while the Shells fell to 4-9.

An eight-run third helped the Eagles to the win, though the Shells did put up four in the fifth. Brandon Hampton led CM with a 2-for-2 game at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Konnar Loewen was 2-for-3 with a triple, Spencer Powell 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Corey Price 2-for-3 with a double and triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Hayden Sontag 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored and Jaxsen Helmkamp two runs scored. For the Shells in the opener, Brayden Davis was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Sam Mosby 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Riley Ripper 1-for-2 with a double and run scored. Trenton Smith went five innings for the win, striking out six; Mosby took the loss, fanning one.

In the nightcap, CM put up 16 runs in the first two innings en route to the short-game win. Geoff Withers led with a 3-for-3 effort from the plate with a double and triple, RBI and two runs scored, with Hampton 2-for-4 with four runs scored, Powell 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Brandon Carpenter 1-for-3 with a grand-slam homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, Caden Clark 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Helmkamp 1-for-1 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored, David Lane 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Dalton Myers 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Corey Price 1-for-1 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored and Bryce Zupan 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Davis was 2-for-3 for Roxana with a RBI and run scored and Bertoletti 1-for-2 with a triple and run scored.

Colin Hall struck out four in getting the win while Ripper took the loss. The Eagles next host Highland at 4:15 p.m. Monday and Metro East Lutheran at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday; Roxana hosts Hillsboro at 4 p.m. Monday and Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18-25, NORTH GREENE 1-1 (BOTH GAMES 4.5 INNINGS): The Oilers got a big day from the bat of Jake Roustio as EAWR swept North Greene 18-1 and 25-1 at Norris Dorsey Field Saturday to go to 4-10 on the year.

Roustio had a pair of grand-slam homers and eight RBIs in the sweep.

Christian Hunter and Luke Westbrook got the wins on the mound; the Oilers are at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NASHVILLE 6, TRIAD 5: Nashville scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to help the Hornets edge Triad 6-5 in Nashville Saturday; the Knights fell to 8-5-1 on the year.

Travis Hellman led the way for Triad with a 2-for-4 day with a run scored; Nick Beeler was 2-for-3, Ethan Gratton was 1-for-1 with a double, Zach Kraable 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Josh Mesenbrink 1-for-2 with a run scored and Hunter Smith 1-for-3 with a RBI. Drew Parres took the loss and struck out two.

The Knights are at Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then host Highland at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

CARROLLTON 7, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 4: Carrollton scored six in the fifth to take a 7-4 win over Jacksonville Routt in Jacksonville Saturday to go to 12-1 on the year.

Kolten Bottom was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored for the Hawks, with Hayden Stringer 1-for-4 with a double and RBI, Tyler Barnett 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and run scored, Alex Bowker 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Ethan Brannan 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored. Barnett got the win, striking out one. The Hawks have a WIVC home-and-home with North Greene this week, Tuesday at White Hall and Thursday at home; game times are 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 4, BRUSSELS 3; ALTON 13, JERSEY 5: Alton managed to squeeze past Brussels 4-3 and defeated Jersey 13-5 in a three-team cluster in Brussels Saturday; the Redbirds went to 11-5 on the year with the dual wins.

Against the Raiders, Abby Scyoc was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, while Ashlyn Betz was 1-for-2 with a double, Tomi Dublo 1-for-3, Bronte Fencel 1-for-3 with a RBI, Savannah Fisher and Miranda Hudson 1-for-3 each with a run scored and Tami Wong 1-for-4 with a double and RBI. Sydney Hartmann got the win, fanning nine in six innings or work.

Against the Panthers, Dublo went 3-for-4 with double, RBI and two runs scored, Wong 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, Fisher 2-for-4 with a run scored, Hartman 2-for-3 with a run scored, Hudson 2-for-3 with a triple and homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Ashlyn Betz 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jersey had a 3-for-4 game from Bethany Muenstermann with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Kaylee Griggs 2-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Libby Muenstermann 2-for-4 with a run scored and Ashton Tewell 1-for-4 with a run scored. Scyoc fanned four for the win, while Tewell took the loss for Jersey, fanning three.

Hardin-Calhoun comes calling to Alton at 4:30 p.m. Monday before East St. Louis visits for a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference game Tuesday.

JERSEY 13, BRUSSELS 0 (5 INNINGS): Bethany Muenstermann finished off a big day at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance with two doubles and two runs scored in a 13-0, five-inning Panther win over Brussels to complete a cluster in Brussels Saturday to go to 12-2 on the year.

Maggie Collins went 2-for-2 for the Panthers with two runs scored, Caitlyn Connell 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Libby Muenstermann 2-for-4 with a double and triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Ashton Tewell 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Hannah Tonsor 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ashleigh Trochuck 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Chelsea Maag a RBI and run scored. Bethany Muenstermann fanned six in getting the win.

The Panthers go to Waterloo for a 4;15 p.m. MVC contest, then host Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a league game.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, GILLESPIE 0 (10 INNINGS): Marquette Catholic scored twice in the top of the 10th to take a 2-0 road win over Gillespie Saturday afternoon; the Explorers went to 9-3 on the year, while the Miners fell to 13-4.

Taylor Whitehead was 2-for-4 for MCHS, while Meghan Schnorman went 1-for-3 with a RBI for Marquette's only hits of the day; Hailey Johnson had the other RBI, while Grace Frost and Johnson had the runs scored. Schorman went all 10 innings and struck out 19 in getting the win.

The Explorers are at Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday and host Bunker Hill at Gordon Moore Park at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ROXANA 16-9, WATERLOO GIBAULT 1-1 (FIRST GAME 4.5 INNINGS): Roxana swept a home Saturday doubleheader from Waterloo Gibault 16-1 in four-and-a-half innings and 9-1 to go to 10-10 on the year.

Abby Stahlhut was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in the opener, with Bailey Moore 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Ashley Betts 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Phoebe Booher 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Shelby Jackson 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Madison Klass 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Abby Palen 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Nolan got the win, fanning one.

Stahlhut was 4-for-4 with double and homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in the nightcap; Booher went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Palen 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Moore got the win, fanning three. Next up for the Shells is a 4 p.m. Monday home game against Hillsboro and a 4:15 p.m. Tuesday game with Highland.

