SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 63, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERSEY 50: In the Grow the Game Shootout at North Central College in Naperville, Alton stretched their winning streak to 17 straight with a big win over Hersey, who was the top-ranked team in Class 4A at the start of the season.

Jarius Powers led the Redbirds with 18 points, while Kiyoko Proctor added 15 points and Laila Blakeny came up with 11 points.

The Redbirds are now 17-0, while the Huskies fall to 16-4.

QUINCY 54, GRANITE CITY 43: Quincy got off to the lead and held back visiting Granite City at the Blue Devils' gym.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 15 points, while Melashia Bennett hit for 13 points and Kaylyn Wiley added 10 points.

Quincy is now 11-8, while Granite drops to 4-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, FREEBURG 47: CM snapped its six-game losing streak, its longest since the 1999-2000 season, with a close win on the road at Freeburg.

Avari Combes led the Eagles with 12 points, while Aubree Wallace added nine points.

CM is now 9-10, while the Midgets go to 11-8.

PITTSFIELD 55, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 10: In the opening day of the Lady Spartan Invitational tournament at North Greene, Pittsffield took an opening round win over the host Spartans.

Nila Bailey and Bella Bushnell led North Greene with four points each, while Chelsey Castleberry had the other two points.

The Saukees are now 5-5, while the Spartans go to 0-17.

HARDIN CALHOUN 52, CONCORD TRIOPIA 12: Calhoun took an early edge and led wire-to-wire in winning over Triopia.

Kate Zipprich and Audrey Gilman had 10 points each for the Warriors, while Jaelyn Hill added nine points.

Calhoun improves to 7-2, while the Trojans are now 3-14.

In other games played on Saturday, Hillsboro took a South Central Conference win over Piasa Southwestern 52-16 and New Athens took a 15-0 first quarter lead in defeating Valmeyer 39-25.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND SHOOTOUT

HIGHLAND 56, QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 54: At the Highland Optimists Scott Credit Union Shootout played on Saturday, the host Bulldogs pulled out a close win over QND in the first of the boys games on the day.

Jake Ottensmeier led Highland with 15 points, while Braxdon Decker added 12 points and Grant Fleming came up with 11 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bulldogs are now 12-6, while the Raiders go to 10-5.

KANSAS CITY STALEY 67, EAST ST. LOUIS 48: East St. Louis dropped its second game in as many days in losing to Kansas City power Staley.

Macaleab Rich once again led the Flyers, this time with 22 points, while Antwan Robinson added 11 points.

The Falcons are now 9-0, while East Side goes to 9-3.

In the other games on in the shootout, Belleville East won over Country Club Hills Hillcrest 65-59, New Madrid County Central of New Madrid, Mo., defeated Bloomington Central Catholic 65-64, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won over CBC 74-62, Chaminade College Prep Catholic won over Chicago St. Rita Catholic 60-57, Chicago Simeon nipped Philadelphia Imhotep 53-51 and Moline got past St. Louis Vashon 49-36.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 68, HARDIN CALHOUN 34: In the first round of the Centennial Winchester West Central Invitational, the host Cougars took off to a big early lead and didn't look back in winning over Calhoun.

Both Chase Ralston and Chase Caselton led the Warriors with seven points each.

West Central is now 14-4, while Calhoun fell to 4-12.

In other scores at the Winchester Invitational. Payson Seymour got past Pleasant Hill 62-35, Mt. Sterling Brown County won over Carrollton 68-30, Camp Point Central defeated Barry Western 60-29, Petersburg PORTA took a 72-40 win over Carlinville, Greenfield Northwestern won over Liberty 62-41 and Griggsville-Perry defeated White Hall North Greene 72-36.

BREESE CENTRAL 47, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22: Sean Williams led Marquette with six points, but a 19-5 second quarter spelled the difference as Central won at Marquette Family Arena.

The Cougars are now 16-2, while the Explorers go to 9-8.

TRIAD 42, ALTON 20: Triad went out to a big lead, then held Alton to only five points in the second half as the Knights won over the Redbirds at Rich Mason Gym.

McGrady Noyes led Triad with 19 points, while Jake Stewart added 12 points. Both Alex Macias and Hassani Elliott led Alton with five points each.

The Knights are now 12-5, while the Redbirds go to 3-13.

In other games played on Saturday, Maryville Christian won over O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 54-26 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic's Grant Kesler scored 26 points as the Hawks won over Civic Memorial 73-53.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association results, in games played on Dec. 29, 2022, Freeburg/Waterloo won over Triad 7-4, Granite City won over Edwardsville East 8-0, Alton defeated Highland 3-1 and East Alton-Wood River got past Bethalto 4-1.

As the New Year got underway, the results of the Jan. 2 games showed O'Fallon and Collinsville skating to a 5-5 tie, Granite City defeated Alton 6-1, St. John Vianney Catholic shut out Columbia 1-0, EAWR nipped Edwardsville East 2-1 and Belleville won over Highland 8-2.

In the games played on Jan.3, Freeburg/Waterloo took a 12-1 win over EAWR, Belleville got past Collinsville 7-5, Alton defeated Bethalto 4-1 and Columbia won over Triad 3-2.

Finally, in games played on Jan. 5, Triad shut out Alton 9-0, O'Fallon won over Vianney 6-4, Granite City took an 8-2 win over Highland and Freeburg/Waterloo won over Columbia 6-4.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: