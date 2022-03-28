SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, PLEASANT HILL 3: Marquette went on the road hitting Pleasant Hill with four runs in the fifth and eight more in the seventh to break open the game en route to their win.

Sydney Ehman led the Explorers with four hits and two RBIs, Cali Foersterling had three hits and drove in thtree runs, Jalynn Dickson had two hits, including her first homer of the year, and also drove in two runs, Hayley Porter came up with two hits and an RBI, Allene Brass and Kennedy Eveans each had two hits apiece, Lauren Lenihan had a hit and three RBIs, Olivia Tinsley had a hit and RBI and Alyssa Coles had a hit.

Lenihan struck out 12 in going all the way in the circle for Marquette.

The Explorers improve to 4-0 on the new season.

CARROLLTON 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1

Carrollton’s girls defeated East Alton-Wood River 15-1 on Saturday.

Lauren Flowers and Vanna Holmes had three hits for the Hawks, Ella Stumpf, Daci Walls and Hannah Uhles had two hits. Ryan Kallal and Marissa Cox had single hits. Flowers homered in the game.

HARDIN CALHOUN 14, PEYSON SEYMOUR 8: in the first game of a cluster for Calhoun, the Warriors scored in every inning but the sixth, coming up with four runs in the second and six more in the fifth to take the win over Peyson Seymour.

Audrey Gilman came up big at the plate for the Warriors with three hits, including a homer, and six RBIs, with Anna Oswald collecting three hits, Kylie Angel had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Ella Sievers had two hits and a RBI, Jaelyn Hill had a hit and two RBIs, Lila Simon had a hit and RBI and Lacy Pohlman had a hit.

Gilman fanned eight in four-and-two-thirds innings in the circle.

BELLEVILLE WEST 11, TRIAD 3: In the opening game of a cluster at Belleville West, the Maroons hit Triad with five runs in both the third and sixth innings in going on to the win.

The Maroons also added a single run in the fifth, while the Knights scored a single run in the second, then added two more in the sixth.

Ali Grenzbach had two hits and two RBIs for Triad, while Sam Hartoin also had two hits, Syd Horn had a hit and drove in a run and Malorey Kessinger also had a hit.

Kessinger tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out eight.

TRIAD 17, PARK HILLS CENTRAL 7: In the Knights' second game, Triad bounced back with three runs in the third after Central had taken a 2-0 lead, then trailed 4-3 after Central scored twice more i the bottom half of the third. The Knights came back wth five runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, then added on another run in the seventh to take the win.

Grenzbach had a big second game with five hits, including a pair of homers, and four RBIs, while Kessinger had three hits and four RBIs, Sam Jarman had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Horn and Andie Green both had two hits and drove in a pair of runs each, Logan Looby had two hits, Hartoin came up with a hit and RBI and Kelsey Nance also had a base hit.

Delaney Haas tossed a complete game in the circle, fanning five.

The Knights are now 3-1 on the year.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 8, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: In the Warriors' second game, Calhoun was no-hit by QND, who scored twice in the second, five times in the third and a single run in the fourth to take the win over the Warriors.

Angel struck out three Raider batters in three innings of work in the circle.

The Warriors are now 2-2 on the year.

BASEBALL

ALTON 5, PLANO 1: Alton scored twice in both the first and third innings, then once in the fifth to win over Plano at the Alton baseball complex.

Caden Laslie had two hits for the Redbirds, while James Stendeback delivered a hit and RBI, James Vambeketes had a hit and Jack Das had the only other Alton RBI.

Max Ortis went five innings on the mound for the Redbirds, fanning six Reapers batters, while Alex Siatos struck out two.

Alton is now 2-3 on the year.

ROXANA 12, PLANO 9: Roxana scored four times each in the second and third innings after Plano got off to a 2-0 lead in the first, then hit the Reapers for three in the sixth and one in the seventh to get the win at Roxana City Park.

Elias Theis had three hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Connor House had two hits and drove in three runs, Nik Ward had three hits and two RBsI, Nolan Tolbert had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and both Kaden Bloemker and Kyle Campbell each had a hit.

Nick Cotter and Trevor Gihring both struck out four batters each on the mound.

Roxana is now 2-3 on the young season.

In other games on the Saturday program, Highland won at home over Moline 6-5 and Civic Memorial lost to Memphis Houston in Memphis 8-6, A game between Father McGivney Catholic and Abingdon-Avon at Bushnell-Prairie City was postponed.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In the Belleville East tournament, the host Lancers won over Father McGivney Catholic 25-9, 25-16. Alton won their first match of the season over Bayless of south St. Louis County 22-25. 25-21. 15-5. Marquette Catholic won over Granite City 25-13, 27-25, East won over Marquette 25-13, 25-9, The Lancers JV defeated McGivney 25-12, 25-20, Alton won over Granite City 25-14, 25-19, Belleville West defeated the Redbirds 25-20, 25-14, Bayless won over the Warriors 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 and in the final, the Griffins won over the Explorers 25-27, 25-22. 25-15 to take the tournament.

Junior Explorer Rolen Eveans was named to the all-tournament team at the tourney. Marquette hosts Father McGivney on Monday and Collinsville on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Marquette hosted Belleville East and fell 21-25 and 19-25 in another match.

Brody Hendricks had 5 service points, 6 blocks and 2 kills, Will Schwartz had 4 service points, including 2 aces, 7 digs, Ryan DeClue had 12 digs and Max Cogan had 10 digs and 2 blocks.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 0, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Kaylyn Dixon had nine saves in goal for Roxana, while Carissa Litteken had two saves for Mater Dei as the two teams shared the points in a goalless stalemate at Mater Dei's park.

The Shells are now 4-3-1, while the Knights go to 3-3-1.

CARLINVILLE 6, AUBURN 2: Carlinville struck five times in the first half in taking all three points at home over Auburn.

Jordyn Loveless had a hat trick for the Cavaliers, while Evee Whittier had a brace (two goals) and Marlee Whittier also found the back of the net. Annabelle Hulin and Loveless had two assists each, while Kayla Quarton and Lauren Summers also assisted.

Alexsis Kalaher stopped 12 Trojan shots in goal to get the win.

Carlinville is now 3-1-1 on the season, while Auburn goes to 1-2-0.

GRANITE CITY 2, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Madison Vasiloff and Logan Wakeford scored in each half to give Granite the three points on the road at Althoff's park.

Alivia Upshaw made four saves in recording the Warriors' clean sheet.

Granite is now 3-1-1. while the Crusaders fall to 3-3-0.

In another result from Saturday, Staunton and Lincoln played to a 1-1 draw, while the result of Decatur St. Teresa Catholic and Marquette Catholic was not available at press time.

