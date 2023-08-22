BOYS GOLF

LEWIS SHOOTS 74 TO HELP EDWARDSVILLE FINISH SECOND AT WARREN INVITATIONAL

Mason Lewis shot a 74 to help Edwardsville finish second at the Gurnee Warren Invitational tournament Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Warren.

Hinsdale Central won the team title with a 296, with the Tigers coming in second at 317. Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson was third at 324, Mundelein was fourth with a 327, and Lake Forest rounded out the top five with a 328.

Lewis' 75 was good for third place individually, with Jack Mulligan of Central winning with a two-under-par 70. Kolton Wright shot an 80 for Edwardsville, while Trey Schroeder and Carter Crow fired an 81 each.

GIRLS GOLF

JOHNSON FINISHES SIXTH, TIGERS FIFTH AT JOLIET INVITATIONAL

Rachel Johnson shot a 77 to finish sixth individually as Edwardsville came in fifth at the Joliet Township Invitational Saturday at Wedgewood Golf Club in Plainfield.

Lockport Township won the team championship with a 318, while Naperville Neuqua Valley was second at 320, Oswego East and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West tied for third with a pair of 323s, with East taking third in a tiebreak. The Tigers came in fifth with a 333.

Kaylee Dwyer of Lincoln-Way West won the individual title with a five-under-par 66.

In addition to Johnson's score, Edwardsville also had scores of 83 from Sophia Rankin, 86 from Ruhee Gupchup and an 87 from Reese McNamara.

