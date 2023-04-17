SATURDAY, APRIL 15, GIRLS SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

ALTON 4, GRANITE CITY 1

Two runs in the second and one in the third were enough to give Alton the win in the opener of a cluster at Alton.

Reese Plont had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Laci Fischer, Alaina Laslie, and Alissa Sauls all had hits, and Lauren O'Neill also drove in a run.

Morgan Buckingham had the only two hits and RBI for the Warriors, while Jasmine Turner struck out three in the circle. Grace Presley fanned six for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 4-7, while Granite slips to 3-12.

TRENTON WESCLIN 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Wesclin scored three times in the first and twice more in the second to take the win over visiting EAWR.

Camey Adams, Jordan Ealey, Jayde Kassler, and Haley Pratt all had hits for the Oilers, while Ealey went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

The Warriors are now 9-3, while EAWR goes to 4-10.

FREEBURG 9, STAUNTON 0

Freeburg scored once in the first and fifth innings, adding on three in the third and four in the fourth to take the home win over Staunton.

Lilly Bandy and Taylor Nolan had the only hits for the Bulldogs, while Ele Feldmann struck out two while in the circle.

The Midgets are now 15-1, while Staunton goes to 8-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY 2, GRANITE CITY 1

Emmi Hogan, assisted by Savanhna Kammanyvong, scored in the first half, but St. Joe's came up with a pair of strikes in the second half to remain undefeated and untied in their win over Granite.

Alivia Upshaw had four saves for the Warriors.

The Angels are now 9-0-0, while Granite goes to 8-2-0.

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

COLLINSVILLE 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1

BREESE CENTRAL 1, HIGHLAND 1

