Sarah Schirz Is Alton Memorial Hospital Employee Of The Month

ALTON - Sarah Schirz (holding plaque in picture above) of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department has been named the AMH June Employee of the Month.

Sarah received the award June 6 from, left to right, Kristen Jones, manager of the ED; AMH President Dave Braasch; and Cindy Bray, director of Patient Care.

The nomination for Sarah said that she “is a valuable asset to the organization and the community. Sarah is intelligent and puts her heart and soul into her job. She is able to function at every level in every area within the Emergency Department. Not only is she able to do all these things, but Sarah does all of them with excellence. In her job as educator, she is thorough and effectively communicates with staff of all levels.”

