GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Sarah Durbin has been hired as its Chief Executive Officer. Durbin from Edwardsville has extensive background in strategic planning, financial management, business and organizational development and fundraising. Prior to serving as GSSI CEO, Sarah was the Executive Director for Statewide Independent Living Council of Illinois.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the new CEO for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois,” said Sarah. “Coming from a family of Girl Scouts, I have always been drawn to the Girl Scouts’ unwavering commitment to empowering all girls. Girl Scouts has played an integral role in shaping the woman I am today and has given me the passion and values to use my skills and experience to lead GSSI in a way that provides all girls throughout our council opportunities to lead and achieve success whatever the topic or the way they choose to learn and explore. GSSI belongs to all of us regardless of where we live within the council or how we choose to participate and I am so excited to play a role in positively influencing our girls who will be tomorrow’s leaders,” Sarah added.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL. Sarah is a Girl Scout Lifetime Member and earned the highest Girl Scout award – First Class – now called the Girl Scout Gold Award. Her past leadership roles included being Transitional Vice President for Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana; Chief Human Resources Officer for Girl Scouts - Prairie Winds in Lisle, IL and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Whispering Oaks in Brookfield, IL.

Sarah replaces Villie M. Appoo who is retiring from Girl Scouts after serving as GSSI’s CEO for 7 years.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 12,500 girls and 4,700 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.

