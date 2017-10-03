GODFREY - One thing is for certain, Sara Hanahan and Scott Yanta will never forget the day Scott proposed.

This past Friday afternoon, Scott proposed to Sara, a dentist with the Humbert Road Dentistry practice in Godfrey, in a unique way - through a dental X-ray.

Sara said she was completely caught off guard and it was the first successful surprise Scott has ever had on her. The whole Humbert Road Dentistry office and Scott and Dr. Sara’s families also all played a part. The couple’s parents were both in attendance afterward for a post party put on by the Humbert Road Dentistry staff.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Scott told me he chipped a tooth and came in for that,” Sara said. “I was working on another patient in the office and someone said he needed something fixed. When I went in the room and took an X-ray, he was sitting in a chair and looked terrified because he found out he needed a root canal or something. I looked at the X-ray and saw the ring in the X-ray and it took me a little bit, then I realized what was going on. I was shocked about it. It meant a lot he put so much into the plan and succeeded, surprisingly.”

When Sara figured out Scott was proposing she smiled and said “yes.” Sara describes Scott as “her best friend” and she is excited about their future life together eventually as a married couple.

Both Sara and Scott are from Alton; Sara went to Marquette and Scott Alton High School. Scott is a real estate broker with Paul R. Lauschke and Associates in Alton.

Both Scott and Sara’s parents were thrilled and glad Scott brought them in on the proposal festivities.

Scott and Sara said they loved the fact both of their families could be present for the special day and said it is a moment in time neither will ever forget.

More like this: