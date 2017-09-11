EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based law firm Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced Partner Sara Salger has been named Secretary of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA). The Illinois Trial Lawyers Association is a statewide organization whose members specialize in representing injured consumers and workers. As an ITLA officer, Salger will join others leading the charge to help the organization’s members in the pursuit of justice for their clients.

The Illinois Trial Lawyers Association’s mission is to fight for all citizens, making sure everyone has equality in the courtroom, even when taking on the most powerful interests. ITLA’s goal is to ensure those who harm consumers, other individuals, or even their own employees, are held accountable.

“ITLA fights to keep the civil justice system unbroken, and has successfully been a voice for countless individuals since 1952. With over 2,000 members, it has helped to keep consumer safety and integrity of the civil justice system intact,” said Salger. “I am looking forward to continuing the ITLA mission while working with an incredible group of people on the leadership team.”

Salger’s area of practice at Gori Julian & Associates is in personal injury, asbestos litigation, and benzene litigation. A member of the firm since its inception, Salger became partner in May of 2016. She is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri, and has received numerous honors and awards, including the most recent 2017 Recipient of Super Lawyers Rising Star Award.

To date, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. employees more than 170 staff members at its different locations across the country and has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure.

Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 1-(888)-362-6890.

