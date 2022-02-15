EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce two of the firm’s attorneys were honored with 2022 Super Lawyers distinctions. Managing Partner Sara Salger was selected to the 2022 Illinois Rising Stars list, and Partner Bob Marcus was selected to the 2022 Illinois Super Lawyers list. The lists were published by Super Lawyers on January 28 of this year.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers in more than 70 practice areas. Individuals that receive Super Lawyers distinctions have achieved high levels of peer recognition and professional success within their areas of practice. Only five percent of attorneys in Illinois are named Super Lawyers, while less than 3 percent of attorneys are named Rising Stars. Salger and Marcus are two of the many attorneys over the years from The Gori Law Firm to be recognized as Super Lawyers.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized for our work, both as individuals and as a firm,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “We have an entire team of exceptional attorneys who proudly serve our clients and represent their needs across the country, and this designation is representative of the firm’s hard work and dedication.”

The annual Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in magazines and newspapers across the country. To learn more about Super Lawyers, visit www.SuperLawyers.com. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

