GRAFTON - Grafton’s Annual Santa’s Chocolate Express Festival will be a huge draw to the village this Saturday. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and the event runs to 5 p.m.

“Santa’s Chocolate Express is an opportunity for everyone in the family to enjoy this town-wide holiday experience,” said Grafton Chamber President Janey Brummett. “Participants will visit local businesses to collect a variety of chocolates, enjoy caroling on the downtown streets, take a horse-drawn trolley ride and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Grove Memorial Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Strollers can take in views of the majestic bluffs and the Illinois River as they enjoy the surrounding holiday celebration.”

Participants will have the opportunity to tour Grafton’s lodging and guest houses. Ticket holders will be invited to register to win a free overnight stay at one of those guest houses.

“Santa’s Chocolate Express captures the full spirit of the holidays throughout the town,” Brummett said. “This is a great way to celebrate in style for children and adults alike, including the collection of irresistible chocolates as you make your way through town and finish up with a chance to see Santa Claus. New to this year’s event is the opportunity to enjoy a horse-drawn trolley ride provided by Pere Marquette Stables.”

Santa’s Chocolate Express will begin at Drifter’s Restaurant on the west end of Main Street. Tickets are required for this event and include free shuttle service, a complimentary treat at each participating business, specials and discounts at Grafton businesses and a holiday shopping bag with a small selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass.

With seven designated shuttle stops, “express riders” will experience a variety of shops, eateries, and scenic views throughout town. Many businesses will be offering specials and discounts, giving riders and strollers a chance for some Christmas shopping or a special holiday meal.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express. Children 12 and under are $10.

