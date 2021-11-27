ALTON - Santa will once again bring his usual joy in the annual visit to the Lucy Haskell Playhouse. Santa will greet the children from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4. The playhouse is located at 1211 Henry Street in Alton.

"We have it on great authority that this beautiful, historic Alton landmark is one of Santa’s favorite stops each year," Debbie Schuneman, a Lucy Haskell Playhouse spokesperson, said.

She continued: "We invite all the children in the community to come by and visit Santa. Because of the COVID restrictions, Santa will greet the children on the front porch of the playhouse. His elves will be there with holiday goodie bags. To get you in the holiday spirit, the Alton Muny Band will be performing from noon to 1 p.m.

This annual Middletown tradition provides a great photo opportunity for that special Christmas memory. Families can take their own pictures, or there will be Polaroid pictures available for $2 each.

Santa has been making special visits to the playhouse since the 1970s. The Lucy Haskell Playhouse Committee has been sponsoring this event since 1997.

"This is our 24th year to host Santa at our beautiful playhouse, and it is one of our favorite events," Schuneman said. "Some of the families who bring their children to see Santa remember their own childhood experience coming to the Haskell Playhouse each December. That’s what makes this such a special event."

Lucy Haskell Playhouse stated that masks are not required, but they ask that visitors please social distance because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

