ALTON - Santa will be making his annual visit to the Lucy Haskell Playhouse on Saturday, December 4, 12:00-2:00 pm. We have it on great authority that this beautiful, historic Alton landmark is one of Santa’s favorite stops each year. The playhouse is located at 1211 Henry Street in Alton.

We invite all the children in the community to come by and visit Santa. Because of the COVID restrictions, Santa will greet the children on the front porch of the playhouse. His elves will be there with holiday goodie bags. To get you in the holiday spirit, the Alton Muny Band will be performing from 12:00-1:00 pm.

This annual Middletown tradition provides a great photo opportunity for that special Christmas memory. Families can take their own pictures, or there will be Polaroid pictures available for $2.00 each.

Santa has been making special visits to the playhouse since the 1970s. The Lucy Haskell Playhouse Committee has been sponsoring this event since 1997. This is our 24th year to host Santa at our beautiful playhouse, and it is one of our favorite events. Some of the families who bring their children to see Santa remember their own childhood experiences coming to the Haskell Playhouse each December. That’s what makes this such a special event.

Masks are not required, but we ask that you please social distance.

