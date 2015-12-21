ALTON - Staff members at Williamson Webster Falb and Glisson Law Firm went the extra mile this holiday season with charity on their minds, giving back to the community and spreading Christmas cheer.

Katlyn Johnson, a paralegal at the firm took the lead of the project and decided to give back to the Oasis Women’s Center. Oasis, located in Alton, is a domestic violence program for battered women and/or homeless, chemically dependent women and their children.

“I wanted to do something for the women and children at the Oasis Center and everyone here was more than willing to help,” said Johnson. “I’m a single mom and I know how tough it can be around the holidays.”

Madison County Farm Bureau President Steve Koeller graciously agreed to dress in his red Santa suit and help add a little holiday jolly to the lives of those they may need it.

“The whole day was great, the moms and kids at the Oasis Center were very appreciative,” said Johnson. “They loved their blankets and toys and it was a lot of fun.

Although Koeller is a frequent donor to the Oasis center, this was the first time he had the opportunity to dress up and hand out the presents personally.

“It went real well, Oasis was a blast,” said Koeller. “As soon as we walked in one of the mothers said to her daughter, ‘see, I told you he was real,’ and boy did that little girl’s eye just light up.”

The pair also stopped by The Fountains at Godfrey Assisted Living and the St. Clair Adult Day Care Center where they met with the residents, shook hands and gave hugs to share the spirit of Christmas.

“Just to see all the smiles on everyone’s faces, it was worth it,” said Koeller. “A quick little 30-second visit and you could hear everyone talking behind us about how Santa was just here.”

“It was a great experience all around,” said Johnson. “We will definitely do it again next year.”

