EDWARDSVILLE - The latest technology, good grades and best wishes for family and friends were some of the requests Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, staff and faculty asked Santa Claus for Christmas this year.

The SIUE Black Faculty and Staff Association (BFSA) hosted its second annual “Selfies with Santa” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom foyer. SIUE’s personal contact with the North Pole was Dominic Dorsey II, director of the Office of Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support (ACCESS), who was accompanied by one of his elves, Berthine Blanc, ACCESS office support associate.

“Our purpose involved student engagement,” said Kelley Brooks, BFSA events chair. “We were trying to think of events that would support black faculty and staff at SIUE, but we also wanted to connect with students. This is a fun way to do that, and because it is before finals week, the activity could also serve to help lower students’ stress.”

“Students, staff and faculty can take a selfie with Santa, have a cookie and hot chocolate,” continued Brooks, “and we are asking for people to post their photos using #selfieswithsanta2019 on social media.”

