EDWARDSVILLE – Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-11am on Saturday, December 16. The cost for the pancake breakfast, a photo with Santa, and unlimited bowling, laser tag, and arcade will be $16 plus tax per guest. Breakfast-only tickets will also be available for just $10 plus tax per guest.

Breakfast will be served until 10am and will feature pancakes with toppings, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and breakfast beverages. In addition to unlimited entertainment, every child will also receive a free photographic keepsake of his or her special moment with Old Saint Nick.

Groups that RSVP by Monday, December 11 will receive a pass for free future game of bowling for each child in their group. RSVPs are strongly recommended but not required. There is no cost to RSVP; all fees will be collected at the door.

Santa’s appearance is presented by Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club, which is sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To RSVP or learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

