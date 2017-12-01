DOW - Santa Claus will be one of several guests at the Elsah Township Community Building next Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Elsah Township Board of Trustees is hosting its annual food drive for those in need throughout Jersey County. Food can be donated through the township board, or even brought to the community building, located at 14690 Fessler Road by Saturday Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. - noon people are invited to come celebrate the holiday season with Santa Claus and Miss Jersey County.

Food is available for anyone who may need it. Non-perishable items are requested by the township board.

