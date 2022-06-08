Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SANGAMON COUNTY - Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced on Tuesday he has ruled that 2-year-old Jordan Whitaker of Virden died on December 7, 2021, from "abdominal sepsis" at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

The coroner also said he is ruling the Macoupin County toddler’s death in December as a homicide.

The coroner said the boy suffered a traumatic rupture of his intestine due to child abuse. The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the 2-year-old's death.

More like this:

Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025
Coroner Releases Preliminary Findings In Fosterburg Road Fatality
Feb 25, 2025
10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Virden House Fire
Feb 17, 2025
Coroner Investigates Residential Fire Fatality in Virden
Feb 16, 2025
Jersey County Coroner Identifies Victim In Calhoun Quarry Accident
Mar 7, 2025

 