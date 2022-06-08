Article continues after sponsor message

SANGAMON COUNTY - Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced on Tuesday he has ruled that 2-year-old Jordan Whitaker of Virden died on December 7, 2021, from "abdominal sepsis" at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

The coroner also said he is ruling the Macoupin County toddler’s death in December as a homicide.

The coroner said the boy suffered a traumatic rupture of his intestine due to child abuse. The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the 2-year-old's death.

