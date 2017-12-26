ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Sanders Waste Systems donated $10,000 after a fire destroyed a warehouse in St. Louis with toys and blankets intended for 1,500 children invited to a Dec. 10 Christmas party.

For those 1,500 children, Christmas was a time of smiles, not sadness because of the Sanders brothers and the company.

Bob Sanders and his brother, Glenn, have been Shriners for 26 years - the first brothers initiated at the same time for the organization.

The brothers heard of the fire and how it destroyed the toys and they thought they had to do something. They put out a call to friends and business acquaintances for donations, leading by example by giving $10,000.

Glenn Sanders said he and his brother reflected about the donation on Christmas and how important it is to help others, especially children.

“Knowing that everything burned up in the fire, we decided to pitch in and help make sure the kids had a good Christmas,” Glenn said. “We know the Wood River Fire Department did something to help and we are Shriners and thought we should step up to the plate and help the kids out. We try to help the community as much as we can.

"Kids need Christmas. We hope our donation brought smiles to their faces and their families."

