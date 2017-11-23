Bob and Glenn Sanders, of Sanders Waste Systems, recently made a most generous donation recognizing a St. Louis warehouse fire that destroyed all the blankets and toys Shriners Hospital in St. Louis intended for a Dec. 10 Christmas party.

Sanders Waste Systems donated $10,000 to Shriners Hospital to replace the toys and blankets and now there will be those items available just in time for Christmas. Bob Sanders, and his brother, Glenn, have been Shriners for 26 years. The brothers heard of the fire and how it destroyed the toys and decided they quickly had to do something to help.

Article continues after sponsor message

The brothers also put a call out to friends and business acquaintances to also donate, and led by example by giving $10,000. Bob and Glenn said they feel the kids should have a nice Christmas, especially those at Shriners Hospital.

“We try to help the community as much as we can,” said Glenn Sanders. “Knowing that everything burned up, we decided to pitch in and help make sure the kids have a Christmas. Everything they would have received burned up, and we are Shriners, so we knew we had to do something.”

More like this: