A photo of Barnell Newby, a collector with Robert Sanders Waste Systems, with his truck parked to the side of the road and standing in respect with a funeral procession nearby. This photo was shared all over Facebook in a positive way.

ALTON - Barnell Newby, a collector with Robert Sanders Waste Systems, recently received a lot of attention in social media from a Facebook picture of him standing with respect with a stopped truck during a funeral procession.

For Newby and the Robert Sanders Waste Systems team, this type of move is second nature. The Sanders trucks and drivers always stop and pull over to the side of the road when funeral processions are nearby.

One woman said on Facebook that respect of this nature is rarely shown in this type of fashion.

Newby is an Alton High School graduate. He has been driving for Sanders Waste for six years. He said he loves Robert Sanders, the owner, and the company.

Newby’s hope is others might emulate what he did when they see a funeral procession.+

“I try to do these things on an everyday basis,” he said. “I have a lot of love in my heart; that is where it extends from. I have a lot of faith in God and I touch a lot of kids’ lives and want people to see the good in me. I do carry a Bible in my work truck.”

When the procession went by Newby it was on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. He said a co-worker was talking to a customer and the person saw what Newby had done that day and thought it was just wonderful.

“I was able to hear every word she said and it was touching,” Newby said.

Newby said there is no finer person to work for than Mr. Sanders.

“This is a family owned and operated business,” Newby said. “Mr. Sanders has said, ‘We are good old country folk that doesn’t mind going the extra mile to help customers.’ Mr. Sanders works just as hard as the rest of us. He will even hang off the back of the truck sometimes and do what we do.

“Good customer service is definitely what we specialize in.”

