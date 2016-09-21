Samuel Jeffrey Martin
September 21, 2016 2:23 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Samuel Jeffrey Martin
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Stephanie and Ben Martin of Brighton
Birth weight: 9 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 1:53 PM
Date: September 15, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Blake (7); Eva (4)
Grandparents: Jeffrey & Ramona Martin, Litchfield; David Asaro, Godfrey; Diane Asaro, Alton
Great Grandparents: Raymon & Marjorie Porter, Hartford; Helen Martin, Granite City
More like this: