Name: Samuel Jeffrey Martin

Parents: Stephanie and Ben Martin of Brighton

Birth weight: 9 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 1:53 PM

Date: September 15, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Blake (7); Eva (4)

Grandparents: Jeffrey & Ramona Martin, Litchfield; David Asaro, Godfrey; Diane Asaro, Alton

Great Grandparents: Raymon & Marjorie Porter, Hartford; Helen Martin, Granite City

