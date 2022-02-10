Samuel & Christain's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Samuel & Christain from Jerseyville
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: September 16, 2018
Briefly Describe First Date: Sam met me at the end of my sister's wedding reception, then we went out for drinks with my mom and her husband. It felt like I had known him my whole life, even though we had just met about a week earlier. We have been inseparable since!
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to Arkansas to dig for diamonds and trips to Florida!
More like this: