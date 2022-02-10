Our Love Story:

The Couple: Samuel & Christain from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: September 16, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: Sam met me at the end of my sister's wedding reception, then we went out for drinks with my mom and her husband. It felt like I had known him my whole life, even though we had just met about a week earlier. We have been inseparable since!

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to Arkansas to dig for diamonds and trips to Florida!

