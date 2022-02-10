Samuel and ChristianOur Love Story:

The Couple: Samuel & Christain from Jerseyville

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Date Met/Started Dating: September 16, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: Sam met me at the end of my sister's wedding reception, then we went out for drinks with my mom and her husband. It felt like I had known him my whole life, even though we had just met about a week earlier. We have been inseparable since!

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to Arkansas to dig for diamonds and trips to Florida!

More like this:

Durbin Meets With Argonne National Lab Director As Trump Administration Threatens Future Of Scientific Research
4 days ago
Durbin Meets With Illinois Air Traffic Controllers
Mar 26, 2025
Durbin Discusses Illinois’ Leadership In Quantum Computing With IBM
Feb 27, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Tom Beiermann Offers 35 Years of Experience
Mar 19, 2025
Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025

 