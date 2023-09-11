WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High's Sammy Kulish is a senior standout for the Oilers girls team. The Oilers' athlete is an exceptional student with a 4.0 GPA through high school while taking many honors and dual credit classes.

Sammy thanked her mom (Amy Kulish), dad (Brian Kulish), and my grandparents (Pat and Richard Kulish) for always supporting her throughout the years in her volleyball pursuits. Kulish is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Bethany Billingsley is the Oilers' girls volleyball coach.

"I have been playing since fourth grade, starting at Lewis and Clark Elementary," Sammy said. "What I like most about volleyball is the memories I have made throughout the years."

Sammy said what she feels she has learned most from girls volleyball over the years is to develop responsibility and have accountability. At this time, she does not plan to play girls volleyball in college.

She said she is undecided on a college major but is exploring options in the medical field. Congratulations to Sammy Kulish for her recognition as an Oilers' Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.