MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 39, HIGHLAND 38: Sammy Green had nine points for Marquette Catholic Tuesday night, none bigger than the three he scored with six seconds left to lift the Explorers past Highland 39-38 at home.

The Explorers improved to 24-3 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 6-17 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jake Hall led MCHS with 11 points, with Reagan Snider adding eight. Stephen Schniers led the Bulldogs with 11 points, with Sam LaPorta scoring eight.

Marquette, ranked fifth in this week's Illinois Associated Press Class 2A poll, visit Roxana Friday night and host Waterloo Gibault Feb. 14 in their regular-season finale.