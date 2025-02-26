EDWARDSVILLE - Even though he’s only in kindergarten, Samir Jemmott knows how important it is to stay positive.

For his kind attitude, Samir Jemmott is a Student of the Month for Leclaire Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Jemmott is known as “a spot of pure sunshine” to his teacher and peers. He makes sure his class sings “We Wish You Well” if someone doesn’t make it to school, and he champions the cheer “Hip Hip Hooray, We’re All Here Today!” when the classroom is full.



He loves attending school, feeling safe, and celebrating his birthday. His favorite part of the school day is making crafts during inside recess. He also likes learning how to read on the rug in his classroom.

He was very proud of himself when he learned how to spell a word correctly. His favorite subjects are reading and spelling, and this was a big moment for Jemmott.

“I wanted to spell a word and I did it,” he shared.

He loves his classroom family because they all play together, and his favorite part of the classroom is his teacher, Ms. Starbuck, “because she's my teacher and she loves me.” When he grows up, he wants to be “a soccer player like Reynaldo,” and he is already preparing for this career.

“I run just for fun to see how fast I am,” he added.

Congratulations to Samir for this recognition from Leclaire Elementary School and ECUSD7!

