ALTON - Marquette Catholic will host an alumnus Sam Vest’s “A One Man Musical Hole In My Heart” at 7 p.m. Friday.

Vest said he is excited about performing in front of the hometown crowd.

Vest is a freelance illustrator and musical theater producer based in North Hollywood, Calif. He grew up in Godfrey, among his six siblings and family of physicians. He discovered his love of musical theater while attending Marquette Catholic High School (Class of 2007) where he played such roles as Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, Judas in Godspell, and Snoopy in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown.

He received a bachelor's degree in Video Production from Webster University in 2011, and a Certificate of Art Fundamentals from Sheridan College in 2012. Upon graduating he move to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in entertainment.

There he has produced and starred in over a dozen short films such as the viral video "Wolverine Claws Problems (X-Men), illustrated several kid's books, and helped to publish indie board games like "Chaosmos". After experimenting with various mediums, Sam has finally returned to his true passion, musical theater.

