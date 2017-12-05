

NEW YORK - Forty-seven new car dealers out of more than 16,500 nationwide have been nominated for the 2018 TIME Dealer of the Year award, which is now in its 49th year.

One of the nominees for the prestigious honor is Sam Roberts of Roberts Motors, Inc., of Alton.

Sam has been a business and community fixture in the Riverbend area for many years.

Nominees, finalists and the national Dealer of the Year will be celebrated at the formal opening of the convention, which is expected to draw more than 20,000 individuals involved in the automobile industry. The announcement of this year’s nominees was made by Meredith Long, senior vice president and general manager, News, Luxury & Style, TIME, and Tim Russi, president of auto finance for Ally Financial.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.

The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation

with NADA.

John Roberts said he is proud of his dad for the recognition and said he looks forward to going to Las Vegas to enjoy his dad’s honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We will be in Las Vegas March 23 for the awards show,” John Roberts said. “To be one of 47 of 16,500 dealers involved is a big thing, I think. My dad has never been one to toot his own horn. There are a lot of things he is involved in and has done in the community that nobody knows. He is very passionate about the business and the community. He really doesn’t want to be recognized when he does things above and beyond.”

John Roberts said his father was out of the country when this news came in about his TIME recognition and said he knows he will be surprised to hear about it.

Sam Roberts attended Southern Illinois University after graduating from Marquette Catholic High School. Sam is a strong supporter of veterans and served in the Marine Corps for 30 years. Sam started his career in the car business in 1964. In 1967, Sam and Bill Roberts acquired a Ford franchise in 1967, and eventually Sam became the sole owner.

John Roberts, Sam’s son, is the present general manager of Roberts Motors. Sam Roberts Jr., his late son, also was part of the dealership management until he died in 2014.

Sam and his wife, Sharon, have four children and six grandchildren.

A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations

at the University of Michigan will select one final nominees for the 2018 TIME Dealer of the Year award. The nominees are:

Gino (Ambrose) Barbuto, East Syracuse Chevrolet, East Syracuse, New York

Michael Basil, Basil Toyota, Lockport, New York

James Benson Jr.,Benson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Greer, South Carolina

JP Bishop, Bob Bell Ford, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Garry Brayko, Archie Cochrane Motors Inc., Billings, Montana

Brad Brotherton, Brotherton Cadillac Buick GMC, Renton, Washington

Brent Brown, Brent Brown Toyota, Orem, Utah

Wallace Camp Jr., Rowe Ford Sales, Westbrook, Maine

Mike Carpino, Mike Carpino Ford, Columbus, Kansas

Raymond H. Cottrell Sr., Ray’s Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Brandenburg, Kentucky

Sid R. Dillon, Sid Dillon Chevrolet, Fremont, Nebraska

Ryan Dolan, Dolan Toyota, Reno, Nevada

David Edwards, Edwards Chevrolet Cadillac, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Steven Ewing, Wade Ford Inc., Smyrna, Georgia

Joe Falzon, Signature Ford Lincoln, Owosso, Michigan

William Fenton, Toyota of Keene, East Swanzey, New Hampshire

Dorothy Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Subaru, Rockville, Maryland

Gregory Gagorik, Toyota of Scranton, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Frank Hanenberger, MetroWest Subaru, Natick, Massachusetts

William Hatfield, Hatfield Buick GMC, Redlands, California

Art Hudgins, Holiday Chevrolet Cadillac, Williamsburg, Virginia

Dave Jachter,Wilsonville Toyota, Wilsonville, Oregon

Jim Janke, Tommie Vaughn Ford, Houston, Texas

Peter Kolar, Kolar Toyota, Duluth, Minnesota

Elsie MacMillan, Sierra Toyota, Sierra Vista, Arizona

Marcy Maguire, Windsor Nissan, East Windsor, New Jersey

Paul Masse, Paul Masse Chevrolet, East Providence, Rhode Island Todd Maul,

John Elway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Greeley, Colorado

Matt McKay,All Star Toyota of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Carlo Merlo,

Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, St. Louis, Missouri

Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, St. Louis, Missouri John Miller, Apple Valley Chevrolet, Martinsburg, West Virginia

Flor Navarro, Stadium GM Superstore, Salem, Ohio

Michael Niethammer, King Windward Nissan, Kaneohe, Hawaii

Mark Peterson, Peterson Toyota, Boise, Idaho

Tony Petro, Petro Nissan, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Samuel Roberts, Roberts Motors Inc., Alton, Illinois

Harry G. Robinson Jr., Harry Robinson Buick GMC, Fort Smith, Arkansas

Jack Salzman, Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Cornelius, North Carolina

Ted Serbousek, Ritchey Cadillac Buick GMC, Daytona Beach, Florida

Sam Slaughter, Sellers Buick GMC, Farmington Hills, Michigan

Wally Sommer, Sommer’s Subaru, Mequon, Wisconsin

Kevin Ward, Dallin Motors, Rawlins, Wyoming

Steven Watts, Town & Country Ford, Bessemer, Alabama

Rodney G. Wilhelm, Don Wilhelm Inc., Jamestown, North Dakota

Isaac Willis, Willis Chevrolet Buick, Smyrna, Delaware

Edward Witt, Witt Lincoln, San Diego, California

George Youmans, Youmans Chevrolet, Macon, Georgia

About Time Inc.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is a leading multi-platform consumer media company that

engages over 230 million consumers globally every month. The company's influential

brands include PEOPLE, TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, INSTYLE, REAL

SIMPLE, SOUTHERN LIVING and TRAVEL + LEISURE, as well as approximately 60

diverse international brands. Time Inc. offers marketers a differentiated proposition inthe marketplace by combining its powerful brands, trusted content, audience scale, direct relationships with consumers and unique first-party data.

More like this: