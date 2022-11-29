BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 33, EDWARDSVILLE 7: Sam Ottwell had the high series for Alton with a 624 set, going along with a high game of 227, as Alton took a dual meet over Edwardsville at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Gabe Futney had a 591 series for the Redbirds, including a high game of 212, while Ben Mitchell tossed a 570 series, including a high game of 210. to help the Redbirds to the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

McFarland led the Tigers with a 599 series, including a high game of 225, while Thomas Rice tossed a 550 set, including a high game of 192 and Ariana had a 532 series, including a high game of 205.

In the junior varsity meet, Gavin Goeway had the Redbirds' high series of 631m including a high game o 258, to help the junior varsity team to a 7-0 win over the Tigers. Wells had Edwardsville's high series of 413, including a high game of 196.

More like this: