ALTOONA, PA. – Carrollton native Sam Coonrod continues to shine as a pitcher on the Richmond, Va., Flying Squirrels Class AA club.

Coonrod had a solid outing against Altoona on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss. He started and pitched 5 1/3 innings. Coonrod allowed just the one run, on four hits in the no-decision. The right-hander walked two and struck out four on 102 pitches. Coonrod, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, is now 3-3 on the season with a 3.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched after Wednesday’s outing.

Coonrod needed only 22 pitches to get through the first inning. He had an infield bunt base hit in the fifth and the team scored a run in that inning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coonrod continues to be a top pitching prospect in the San Franscisco organization with strong desire to eventually pitch in the Major Leagues.

“Getting to the Major Leagues is my eventual goal,” the pitcher said recently.