Senior Sam Buckley goes up for a contested basket against a Wood River defender earlier this season in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament. BETHALTO - Not many basketball players can say they are averaging a double-double, but for seven-foot senior Sam Buckley, that has become the norm.

Not a lot of players can say they've scored 1,000 points during their high school career, but Buckley can check that box off the list now too.

He joined the '1,000 point club' back on Jan. 14 on the road in the Litchfield Tournament against Ramsey in a 52-37 win for the Eagles.

Sam scored 18 points in that game bringing him to the impressive milestone. He pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds in that game as well.

Breaking it down by year Sam scored 108 points his freshman year, 154 points as a sophomore, and 440 points as a junior. So far in his senior season, he's scored 375 points through 23 games bringing his current scoring total to 1,077 points.

He's averaging 16.3 points per game right now as well as 10.3 rebounds.

Sam scored a career-high 30 points in a 73-53 loss against Gibault back on Jan. 7.

He became just the 14th player to join the '1,000 point club' at Civic Memorial.

When not tearing it up on the basketball court Sam also plays golf and baseball at CM.

