ALTON - The Salvation Army in Alton Corps Officer, Lt. Stephen Reinier struck gold on Monday, December 7, when the Wood River Walmart Grocery Red Kettle was opened to find an Elizabeth II 1/10 oz Gold Coin.

Lt Reinier challenges anyone to match the value of this donation if they have the money to give. The current market value for 1/10 oz of gold is a little over $180.

Lt. Reinier said, “It would be great if everyone stopping by a kettle could put in $180 or more, but each and every donation, regardless of the amount, is appreciated and is important to ensure that the Alton Corps is able to provide services to those in need in our community.”

“The Riverbend area residents are so generous and even though we are a little behind last year (about $3,000 as of Friday). We are currently at 12,916.64 of our goal. I am confident that the closer we get to Christmas, the more generous everyone will be!”

The Salvation Army Red Kettle/Tree of Lights Alton Corps’ goal for this year is $103,000. There still are available timeslots and area residents can register to sign up by going to www.registertoring.com. Lt Lily Reinier reminds residents, “If everyone in the Riverbend will take one two-hour shift, the Kettle shifts will all be filled and the Alton Corps most certainly will achieve their goal.”

How people can help through this season:

Sign up to volunteer to ring at www.RegistertoRing.com or by calling 618-465-7764 and talk with Lt Lily.

Continue to donate as you pass a Red Kettle at local merchants.

Stop by the office and drop your donation off.

By Mail, send in a check and designate to Red Kettle efforts:

The Salvation Army

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

“We don’t want to have to turn people away from services but if we do not meet our goal we will have to cut back on programming and financial support to the community. This is something we really would hate to have to do,” said Lieutenant Lily Reinier of the Alton Salvation Army. Our Red Kettle Campaign is extremely important to our mission here at The Salvation Army."

For more information on the services of the Salvation Army or to be a volunteer, you may call the office at 618-465-7764.

The Salvation Army – Alton Corps has been serving the Riverbend region for 131 years. Whether it is a family in need from a house fire, flood victims, or men or women who are just looking to put their lives back together and need a glimmer of HOPE, the Salvation Army is there to provide assistance.

