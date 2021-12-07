ALTON – The Salvation Army issued a plea today for people to register to ring bells with Christmas only three weeks away.

Alton Salvation Army Capt. Sean D. Grey said 700 of the 1,900 available bellringing hours in the area have already been staffed.

"The need is greater than even last year’s pandemic-related requests for assistance," Capt. Grey said. "So far, the community has helped us raise about $16,300 this year keeping us on the same trajectory as last year in which we raised about $130,000. This year’s goal is $106,000."

Donate at the following area locations:

Schnucks Wood River (1900 E. Edwardsville Rd., Wood River, IL 62095)

Schnucks Godfrey (2712 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035)

Schnucks Alton (2811 Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Alton, IL 62002)

Schnucks Bethalto (78 Airport Plaza, Bethalto, IL 62010)

Walgreens Alton (ADDRESS)

Walgreens Bethalto (172 E. McArthur Dr., Bethalto, Il 62010)

Walmart Wood River (610 W. Wesley St., Wood River, IL 62095)

Walmart Godfrey (6660 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

Special Fun Days of ringing:

The First Responders on Dec. 7

Church Day on Dec. 13.

For more information, please contact Sean Grey, Alton Salvation Army Corps Officer, at Sean.Grey@usc.salvationarmy.org or 618-465-7764.

Please visit The Salvation Army at registertoring.com and help us ring bells at our red kettles this Christmas season and help give more people a merry Christmas!

