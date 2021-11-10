ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. continues its decades-long holiday tradition of partnering with The Salvation Army during the holiday season. Beginning today and continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 24, Schnucks customers can donate to The Salvation Army by choosing to “Round Up” their purchases at Schnucks to the nearest dollar. One-hundred percent of round-up donations will support The Salvation Army in the community in which they are donated. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to The Salvation as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

Schnucks will offer the round-up option at all 111 of the company’s stores across the four Midwest states where it operates. In 2020, Schnucks customers and the company donated $300,000 to the Salvation Army through the “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

At the conclusion of the round-up, Schnucks will again welcome The Salvation Army’s bell ringers and their iconic red kettles to all Schnucks stores with a celebratory kickoff event at Schnucks Twin Oaks, Missouri location on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 3 - 5 p.m. Then starting Friday, Nov. 26 and continuing through Christmas Eve, bell ringers will return to all Schnucks stores Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day.

“Our company and my family have a long history of supporting The Salvation Army, and we’re honored to partner with them once again this year as part of our commitment to Nourish People’s Lives,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We know the need in our communities is great, and because of the support from our generous customers both at the register and at the entrances to our stores, The Salvation Army will be able to deliver help to those who need it.”

In addition to the Round Up at the Register and bell ringers at all store locations, Schnucks is a proud sponsor of this year’s The Salvation Army Midland Division’s Tree of Lights Campaign. The Salvation Army uses funds raised during the Tree of Lights campaign to provide assistance to the most vulnerable citizens, as the organization helps provide food, utility payments, and emergency rent and mortgage payments throughout the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The relationship Schnucks has with the people in the communities where they are located is amazing to experience. Schnucks teammates and their customers make it possible for The Salvation Army to help thousands of families who are struggling during this holiday season,” said Lt. Colonel Divisional Commander Bob Webster of the Salvation Army. “Thank you to Schnucks for your continued help and support as Hope Marches On!”

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been inspiring hope, combating poverty, and meeting human needs without discrimination since 1865. Through the generosity of donors and the selfless efforts of volunteers, The Salvation Army will continue to "Fight for Good" against hunger and hopelessness across every ZIP code.

More like this: