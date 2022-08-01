SEE VIDEO:

Salon Ludic Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Salon Ludic at 6170 Bennett Drive, in Edwardsville, recently celebrated its first anniversary in business. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for the popular hair salon.

Natasha Downs, the owner/stylist of Salon Ludic, said the ribbon cutting was exciting because the salon had been in business for a year and it has been very successful.

“We primarily do hair color and extensions,” she said. “We guarantee the best customer service. We love Edwardsville and are excited about growing as a team in our community.”

Downs described Salon Ludic as: “A luxury salon that provides each guest with an individualized experience."

"Our stylists are trendsetters that possess the knowledge, skills, and experience to meet your specific needs," she concluded.

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

