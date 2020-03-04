SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced preliminary numbers show statewide adult-use cannabis sales in February totaled $34,805,072.01. Dispensaries across the state sold 831,600 items over the 29-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $25,615,371, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $9,189,701.01. These figures do not include taxes collected. A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity- centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “As the adult-use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is currently accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020. The applications are available on the Department's website here.

Social equity applicants will receive additional points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers. IDOA will be partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide information workshops across the state to answer questions and assist interested applicants. Dates and information for any upcoming workshops may be found here.

