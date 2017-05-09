ALTON - Parishioners are gearing up for another weekend of fun at Saints Peter and Paul Church and School, located at 801 State St., in Alton.

Saints Peter and Paul's 9th Annual Spring Fling will kick off from 5 to 10p.m. on Friday, May 19 with its Adult Night festivities and will continue from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 with activities for the entire family. This dynamic event serves as a fundraiser for Saints Peter and Paul School's Parish-School Association (PSA).

Adult Night will kick off with Father Stone blessing and then tapping a ceremonial keg. Music will be provided by the Jumbo Shrimp Boat Band, a Jimmy Buffett cover band. On Friday evening over 75 craft beers will be available for tasting, wine will be available as well. Food trucks will be available for dinner options.

The Spring Fling festivities continue from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The entire family is invited to come out and enjoy carnival games, a video game truck, laser tag, bounce houses and other activities. Johnson's Corner will be providing plate meals for purchase and a barbecue competition will also take place. Matt Taul will be entertaining audiences on the bandstand.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, some of Saints Peter and Paul's dads will be competing in a beauty contest to determine who is the "Fairest in the Land," as well as the "ugly duckling." Votes can be cast in the form of monetary donations that these beauties will then stuff into their purses.

As a new feature of this year's Spring Fling, guests can take tours of the catacombs beneath Saints Peter and Paul, where some history of the beautiful church will be shared.

Several local businesses help sponsor the event, including St. Peter's Hardware & Rental, Fritz Distributing, Bobcat of St. Louis, Jun Construction, PopUtopia, Marquette Catholic High School, Bluff City Grill, Bigelo's Bistro, and Los Tres Amigos. Several local stores have donated items to be included in basket raffles and silent auctions that will be taking place during Spring Fling, and local eateries have graciously donated gift cards for the restaurant raffle.

Saints Peter and Paul would like to extend their gratitude to Justin and Amber Hayes, who are leading the event this year for the first time. Without the Hayes', as well as Father Stone, Mr. Cavanaugh, Mike and Casey Hamberg, Ted and Lindsey Hamberg, Mark and Jennifer Hamberg, Mike and Amanda Marko, Jules and Nicolee King, Tim Mueller and Katie Hinners-Mueller, John and Cindy Clark, Richard and Bonnie Finger, Warren and C.C. Fischbeck, Tony and Katie Cain, and Mike and Holly Bunch, this year's event would not be possible. The school would also like to thank the group of wonderful parents who will donate their time through volunteering during the Spring Fling.

Saints Peter and Paul invites the entire community to come out and enjoy the fun.

More like this: