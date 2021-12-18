GREENVILLE - Greenville University is pleased to name Xela Davis of Saint Louis, Missouri, as a recipient of the full-tuition MOSAIC Diversity Scholarship. This $29,998 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

Xela, a student at Carnahan High School of the Future, exhibits exemplary academic achievements and an eagerness to promote a diverse and inclusive culture on Greenville University’s campus.

“Xela quickly distinguished herself amongst her peers as an engaging and dynamic student leader,” says Pedro Valentin, GU’s director of diversity initiatives. “Her passion for creating and sustaining a thriving campus environment for all students strikes at the heart of what MOSAIC Diversity Scholars bring to the Greenville University campus experience.”

Xela plans to pursue a career in broadcast journalism or communications with a focus on sports and is currently gaining experience doing play-by-play sports broadcasts at her high school.

“I’ve always wanted to go to school with not a lot of debt after school, so [receiving this scholarship] means everything,” Xela says.

GU recognizes the academic achievement and potential of students who, through sharing their varied cultural perspectives, help enhance the curricular and co-curricular engagement of all its students and the excellence of the institution.

The MOSAIC Student Association is an intentional group united to educate and celebrate cultural differences to bring awareness to the student body so unity may be practiced among the campus community and beyond.

Article continues after sponsor message

The mission of MOSAIC is to celebrate God’s beautiful mosaic of creation, and to bring people of all races, genders, and creeds together as one to increase the awareness and celebration of diversity within and beyond the community of Greenville University.

The purposes of the MOSAIC program are to:

Engage in projects and programs that raise awareness of the interests and concerns of minority communities

Aid in the academic development of the minority student body at Greenville University

Aid in the recruitment and selection of minority students and faculty

Celebrate the diversity of our college community and surrounding communities through music, awareness campaigns, conversations, and small forums

All students are welcome and encouraged to participate!

Xela will be a part of a group of scholars who will be trained for future leadership on campus, host events for other groups, and promote diversity and unity programming throughout the campus community.

We congratulate Xela Davis on this auspicious award.

Greenville University has a unique approach to student scholarships, investing in students who receive leadership scholarships, like the Mosaic scholarship, preparing them for leadership on campus and for lives of character and service beyond their years in college.

One hundred percent of students at Greenville University receive some form of financial aid. To qualify for this and other scholarships at Greenville University, apply at Greenville.edu/apply.



Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this: