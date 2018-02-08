EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, Keller Construction, Inc., will begin construction on Saint Louis Street to replace the water main. The water main construction is the first phase of improvements to Saint Louis Street.

The city encourages motorists to use alternate routes and appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

