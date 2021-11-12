

EAST ST. LOUIS - Lamondra Beckley, 43, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 147 months in prison on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois. Beckley had previously pled guilty in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

As part of the plea, Beckley acknowledged that on March 11, 2021, he possessed approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to sell to a customer at a gas station in Fairview Heights, Illinois, before being arrested by DEA agents. At the time of his arrest, Beckley possessed a firearm and was a previously convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak prosecuted the case.

