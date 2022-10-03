Saint Louis Closet Co. To Donate To Special Spaces.

ST. LOUIS - Through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their October profits to Special Spaces. This nonprofit is dedicated to creating dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children, ages 2-19, battling cancer or within one year of treatment. Special Spaces focuses on transforming a child’s bedroom because it’s where they sleep, rest, play, and spend time away from the challenges of their illness.

All funds go directly to the St. Louis chapter for room makeovers. “Our bedrooms are designed around the child’s wishes and dreams of what they want in their special space,” says Keelyn Schwegel and Teresa Hutton, Co-Directors of Special Spaces St. Louis. “Through our partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co., we will be able to provide more dream bedrooms to children battling cancer in St. Louis and surrounding counties.”

Serving the St. Louis area since 2011, Special Spaces has aimed to complete 6-10 bedroom makeovers every year. As of August 20, 2022, they completed their 60th dream bedroom makeover.

Article continues after sponsor message

A dream bedroom makeover entails Special Spaces working from floor to ceiling. They do everything like updating flooring according to the needs of the child and family, closets, trim, lighting, and total replacement of furniture, bedding, and de´cor.

When asked what the most gratifying aspect of their work is, Special Spaces replied, “Seeing their faces when they walk into their new bedroom for the first time is the most gratifying experience.”

For more information about Special Spaces, please visit https://specialspaces.org/our- chapters/missouri/.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.