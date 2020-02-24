Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing that it has selected Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) for its next giveback effort - Closets for a Cause. At the end of March, a percentage of gross sales will be donated to DSAGSL.

Last month, Saint Louis Closet Co. announced the beginning of this new effort in order to prioritize giving back to local charities. Each month, a percentage of gross sales will be donated to a selected charity. Stray Rescue of St. Louis was the first recipient of this giveback effort.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Saint Louis Closet Co. this year!” said Amber McWilliams, DSAGSL’s director of special events. “Mission sponsors, like Saint Louis Closet Co., help the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis continue to offer and expand the life-changing programs and resources we offer to individuals with Down syndrome and their families every step of the way!"

This charity’s mission is to benefit the lives of people with Down syndrome and their families through individual and family support, education, public awareness, and advocacy. DSAGSL is dedicated to supporting nearly 2,000 individuals throughout their lives. They plan for all of the funds raised to be used on the life-changing programs and resources they provide. A few programs include:

Small Steps – for receiving extra therapies and interventions.

Rock 21 – for learning how to form a band.

Pop Up Snack Shop – for learning how to run a small business.

For more information about Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, please visit www.dsagsl.org.

Jennifer Williams, owner and founder of Saint Louis Closet Co., and her team have been giving back to the St. Louis community since their opening in 1991. With such amazing support from the community, they have never questioned giving back, which has been a critical part of her business since its opening.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

