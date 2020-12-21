MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to allocate a portion of their January sales to Pedal the Cause through Closets for a Cause. This nonprofit provides critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital through an annual cycling challenge.

"We are so appreciative for the support of Saint Louis Closet Co.," said David Drier, executive director of Pedal the Cause. "Their contribution will allow us to continue to fund the best and brightest ideas in cancer research and stay true to our commitment of creating a world without cancer. We continue to be inspired by the generosity of our St. Louis community and we know that together we can impact the lives of those battling cancer."

This year is Pedal the Cause’s 12th annual cycling challenge. Money raised through Closets for a Cause will help them sustain operational excellence, support a first-class event, and maintain an unparalleled customer experience. In the past, this has allowed Pedal the Cause to grow and retain its sponsors, riders, partners, donors, and volunteers.

Since 2010, over 25,000 riders, 7,000 volunteers, and more than 350,000 donations have led to the nonprofit donating over $32 million to fund innovative cancer research. For more information, please visit www.pedalthecause.org.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $28,941.76 to multiple local nonprofits throughout 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, and DEAF, Inc.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

