MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing their plans to donate a percentage of gross sales made throughout October to Mission: St. Louis as a part of their giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. This nonprofit builds relationships with people to empower them to change their lives and end the cycle of poverty.

"We are grateful for this donation from Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Laura Kleffner, vice president of development at Mission: St. Louis. “COVID-19 has created uncertain times for many and the support from our community gives us hope for the future and allows us to continue the fight against poverty. Thank you, Saint Louis Closet Co., for this donation."

Funds raised will assist programs including Beyond Jobs and Beyond School. Mission: St. Louis works hand in hand with schools to identify students that are falling behind or in need of additional resources. Currently, they are adapting to virtual learning. The nonprofit also puts effort into stabilizing the workforce by providing resources to break the barriers that keep men and women from maintaining prolonged employment.

In 2018, Mission: St. Louis served 180 scholars through Beyond School and over 300 families through Affordable Christmas. For more information or to get involved, please visit https://www.missionstl.org/. They are currently looking for volunteers for this year’s Affordable Christmas event.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $18,622 to multiple local nonprofits throughout 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and KidSmart.

