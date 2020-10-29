MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Throughout November, a portion of all Saint Louis Closet Co. sales will be put aside for a donation that will go towards DEAF, Inc. This nonprofit offers American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting and community-based services.

"DEAF, Inc. is thrilled to partner with another local organization, Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Sara Prechtel, executive director of DEAF, Inc. “It is through local partnerships like this that DEAF, Inc. is able to continue promoting awareness of issues and solutions related to deaf, hard-of-hearing, and access to communication. There are things we can do that you may not be able to, and there are things you can do that we may not be able to. Together, we can do great things to enrich the lives of the 300,000 children and adults with hearing loss in St. Louis."

DEAF, Inc. will utilize the funds raised to support their “Breakfast with Signing Santa” event that takes place in December 2020. At this event, deaf and hard-of-hearing children, as well as Children of Deaf Adults (CODAs), will have an opportunity to have breakfast with Santa Claus, who is also deaf and uses sign language to communicate.

The nonprofit’s primary focus is ensuring that all persons with hearing loss have equal access to information that is available to their peers without language barriers or disabilities. This is accomplished through a meaningful unity of community training, education, advocacy, media, and interpreting. Locally, they serve 500 clients and customers per year. Nationwide, DEAF, Inc. has 87,000 followers.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $21,760.21 to multiple local nonprofits throughout 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, and Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

