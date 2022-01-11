MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their January sales to the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL)through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. CARE STL rescues animals in need and provides them with shelter, and their foster program and adoption services connect them with people in the community.

“CARE STL would not be able to operate as an open admission no-kill shelter without the support of everyone in our community,” said Weng Horak, Founder and Chief Lifesaving Officer of CARE STL. “We value our relationships with our corporate partners who help raise awareness about our work among their customers and employees, and who invest their time and money in the causes where they live and work. We are so appreciative that Saint Louis Closet Co. has chosen to work with us and recognizes the work that we do. Business leaders like this make such a difference when they choose to partner in meaningful ways for the whole month.”

Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go toward the CARE Emergency Medical Fund, which pays for specialty veterinary care or diagnostics that the onsite clinic does not have the capacity to perform. This includes treatment for acute diseases, heartworm treatment, intensive treatment that requires round-the-clock care, and specialty diagnostics such as CAT scans, ultrasounds, and bloodwork.

Founded in 2018, this nonprofit organization provides vaccines, microchips, and wellness exams at low or no cost to approximately 500 families that cannot afford pet care annually. They also have about 3,000 adoptions per year. For more information about CARE STL, please visit https://www.icarestl.org.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $71,723.09 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Pedal the Cause, The APA Adoption Center, Autism Speaks St. Louis, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, Angels’ Arms, Safe Connections, The BackStoppers, Inc., Ready Readers, The Bennett Project, Artists First, and Toys for Tots.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com

