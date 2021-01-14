MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,022 to the St. Louis Area Toys for Tots through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The designer, manufacturer, and installer of custom closets and organizational systems’ donation will support the nonprofit in providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout December 2020. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $31,963.76 to multiple local nonprofits. In November 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. also served as an official Toys for Tots drop-off site for the tenth year in a row. They were able to donate over 500 toys following their efforts.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on the St. Louis Area Toys for Tots, please visit their website.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. January’s selection is Pedal the Cause. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.