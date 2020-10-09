MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $3,106.55 to Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition through Closets for a Cause. These funds will be used to support the nonprofit’s mission to create permanency in foster children’s lives by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The donation is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout September. So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $21,760.21 to multiple local nonprofits.

Article continues after sponsor message

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s goal from the beginning of the pandemic has been to empower caregivers to use this as an opportunity for healing. If they can make sure caregivers are not struggling to survive and teach them how these circumstances might rekindle a child’s trauma, then children impacted by foster care will see how an adult can love and care for them in difficult times.

In 2019, this nonprofit was able to assist 11,669 children and families. For more information, please visit https://www.foster-adopt.org/.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. October’s selection is Mission: St. Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

More like this: