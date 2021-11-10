MAPLEWOOD, MO — Saint Louis Closet Co. donates $3,398.00 to Artists First through their monthly giveback program, Closets for a Cause. Their donation will go directly toward the nonprofit’s art-based programs to help community members with disabilities, veterans, the youth, and elders with memory loss.

This donation amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout October 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $66,593.65 to multiple local nonprofits.

“Community partnerships are very important to Artists First, and we are especially thrilled to be partnering with the Saint Louis Closet Co., a fellow Maplewood entity,” said Sheila Suderwall, Executive Director of Artists First. “The donation from Saint Louis Closet Co. will help Artists First further its creative works with individuals with disabilities (physical, cognitive, and mental health), veterans and specifically veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and/or substance abuse, elders with memory loss and their caregivers, disconnected youth, and those experiencing toxic stress.”

For ten years, Artists First has directly served 225 individuals per year, in addition to a larger audience through community art shows and activities. Their Open Studio Program provides disenfranchised and under-served community members a sense of self-determination, independence, and self-worth through a creative, artistic process. They promote social integration, collaboration, and development of a community in which every member can participate freely, comfortably, and equally, despite ability.

Each month Saint Louis Closet Co. selects a different local charity to benefit from their giveback program. November’s selection is St. Louis Arc. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

