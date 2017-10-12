ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center revealed the newly renovated pediatric office with a blessing and dedication this afternoon.

The 1,400-square-foot suite has two exam rooms housing Ameera Nauman, MD and Elizabeth Schmerold FNP-BC.

After a brief prayer and blessing of the pediatric office, Dr. David Wells VP of OSF HealthCare Medical Group said the newly expanded office is very exciting.

"I am very excited that this office was built and designed to be kid friendly," Dr. Wells said. "From the equipment, the scriptures on the wall to the artwork. I think our families that come visit us will have a nice experience."

Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, also took a moment to welcome the Nauman and Schmerold.

"Serving our communities is obviously the calling of our sisters and why we're here together," Pathak said. "I really would like to personally welcome both of you formally to the opening of this suite. We have about 25 percent of our patients that are within the zero to 17 age group, so obviously a need a for access and care."

More information about OSF Saint Anthony's visit their website or their Facebook page.

